The greatest cricketer of all time, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar posted a video on his official social media platforms, where he is seen celebrating the festival of Gudhi Padwa, which is the auspicious day when the Marathi and Konkani new year starts, celebrated majorly in Maharshtra and Goa. Sachin Tendulkar did aarti, and offered flowers while doing the rituals or puja on the auspicious day. At the end of the video, the Master Blaster gave good wishes to everyone, wishing everyone a happy new year. Bill Gates Enjoys Vada Pav With Sachin Tendulkar, Says ‘Snack Break Before We Get To Work’ (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Doing Puja on Gudhi Padwa:

