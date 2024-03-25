Holi, the dazzling festival of colours, marks the vibrant celebration of spring's arrival in India. It's a time when people unite, casting aside differences to embrace unity and love. Streets are filled with laughter, excitement, and music as folks indulge in playful battles with colourful powders, water guns, and balloons, splashing each other with shades of blue, green, red, yellow, and pink. This vibrant festival involves joyous rituals, delectable treats, and fun gatherings where families and friends dance, sing, and relish delicacies together. Holi symbolises the victory of good over evil and the rejuvenation of hope and happiness, endearing itself to millions worldwide as a cherished tradition. This year, mark your calendars for Holi 2024 on March 25. Join the fun celebrations by sharing these lively and colourful Happy Holi 2024 messages, wishes, greetings, images, wallpapers, and quotes. Let's spread the joy and paint the world with happiness! Holi 2024 Bhojpuri Songs' Playlist: Evergreen Songs by Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and Others To Amp Up Your Holi Celebration (Watch Videos).

