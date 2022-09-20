International Day of Peace or World Peace Day is observed on September 21 every year to spread peace and commit to building Culture of Peace across the world. United Nations incorporated International Day of Peace in 1981 to strengthen the ideal of peace by devoting a day to non-violence. The theme for International Day of Peace 2022 is 'End racism. Build peace'. It promoted the idea of inclusive development where people must be treated equally regardless of their race. Mark the annual UN observance by sending meaningful quotes, WhatsApp greetings, HD images & wallpapers to your friends and family. Download Happy International Day of Peace 2022 messages and World Peace Day images for free online.

Happy International Day of Peace 2022 Messages

International Day of Peace 2022 Quotes (File Image)

International Day of Peace 2022 Message Reads: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”― Martin Luther King Jr

International Day of Peace Messages (File Image)

International Day of Peace 2022 Message Reads: “Peace begins with a smile..”― Mother Teresa

International Day of Peace 2022 Wishes (File Image)

International Day of Peace 2022 Message Reads: “When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace.”― Jimi Hendrix

International Day of Peace Wallpapers (File Image)

International Day of Peace 2022 Message Reads: “Nobody can hurt me without my permission.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

World Peace Day Greetings (File Image)

International Day of Peace 2022 Message Reads: “Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.”― Albert Einstein

International Day of Peace 2022 SMS (File Image)

International Day of Peace 2022 Message Reads: “When you do the right thing, you get the feeling of peace and serenity associated with it. Do it again and again.”― Roy T. Bennett

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)