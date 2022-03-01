One of the most significant events in India’s spiritual calendar, the Great Night of Shiva of Maha Shivratri falls on 1 March 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi tithi begins at 3.16 am on March 1 and ends at 1.00 am on March 2, 2022. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Shiva or the Shiv lingam and observe a day-long fast, and the Shivratri puja is observed during midnight. To celebrate the auspicious festival, we have compiled Maha Shivratri 2022 greetings, religious quotes, messages, HD Images of Shiv Ji, and WhatsApp Stickers for family groups. Maha Shivratri 2022: Powerful Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and Calming Shankara Mantras To Seek Blessings and Divine Grace on the Auspicious Day (Watch Videos).

Maha Shivratri 2022 Messages

Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS For Maha Shivratri Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Maha Shivratri Night. The Night of Shiva-Parvati’s Union. The Night of Destruction and the Night of Creation. The Night of the Lord of Lords. Happy Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivratri 2022 Quotes

Maha Shivratri 2022 Messages (File Image)

Maha Shivratri Quote Reads: May Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati Shower Their Blessings on You and Your Family. Wishing You All a Very Happy Mahashivratri!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Images

Maha Shivratri 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Happy Maha Shivratri Wish Reads: Shivratri Is the Time To Celebrate the Marriage of Lord Shiv With Parvati. Happy Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri 2022 Best Wishes

Maha Shivratri 2022 SMS (File Image)

Best Maha Shivratri SMS Reads: This Mahashivratri Bestow Your Head In-Front of Lord Shiva and Take His Blessings. Happy Maha Shivratri

HD Wallpapers For Maha Shivratri Celebration

Maha Shivratri 2022 SMS (File Image)

Maha Shivratri HD Image Reads: Happy Maha Shivratri! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati Shower You With Happiness and Prosperity

Happy Maha Shivaratri 2022: Greetings, Messages, Quotes & Images To Celebrate Lord Shiva Festival

How to Download Maha Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Maha Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers on Play Store online. Here is the download link. We wish everyone celebrating the festival, a very Happy Maha Shivratri 2020!

