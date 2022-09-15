Malaysia Day celebrates the anniversary of the formation of the Malaysian Federation in 1963. This day, also known as ‘Hari Malaysia’, will be observed on September 16. The Independence Day of Malaysia is celebrated on August 31 and Hari Malaysia celebrates the joining of East Malaysia with the Federation of Malaya. Both of these are national holidays and Malaysia Day was actually not recognised as an official holiday till 2010. This day celebrates the strength of Malaysians and on this day, people acknowledge the struggle of their forefathers while obtaining freedom for the people. Many national ceremonies and parades are held on this day to boost the morale of Malaysians. To greet all your friends and family on Malaysia Day 2022, share these wishes, messages, HD images and wallpapers with one and all. Malaysia Tourist Attractions: From Batu Caves to Sipadan Island; 5 Top Places To Visit in the Southeast Asian Country if You Are an Avid Traveller

Malaysia Day 2022 Wishes & Messages

Malaysia Day 2022 Images (File Image)

Malaysia Day 2022 Wish Reads: Here’s Hoping Everything Works Out for You and Your Family. Happy Malaysia Day 2022 to Everyone!

Happy Malaysia Day 2022 Wishes

Malaysia Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Malaysia Day 2022 Wish Reads: A Country Is Not Just a Piece of Land but a Home for Many People Who Deserve To Be Independent and Free… on That Note, Wishing Everyone a Very Happy Malaysia Day.

Happy Malaysia Day 2022 Messages

Malaysia Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Malaysia Day 2022 Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You and Your Family the Best the Nation Has To Offer As We Celebrate Malaysia Day 2022!

Greetings on Malaysia Day 2022

Malaysia Day 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Malaysia Day 2022 Greetings Read: A Very Happy Malaysia Day to Everyone. Be Enthusiastic To Celebrate the Day. With Friends to Family, We All Can Plan a Trip to Malaysia.

Happy Malaysia Day 2022 Wishes for Friends & Family

Malaysia Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Malaysia Day 2022 HD Image Reads: Happy Malaysia Day to All My Dear Friends. Let’s All Go on a Trip to Malaysia. We Can Explore All the Small and Big States With Eye-Catching Beauty.

