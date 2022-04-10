Happy Ram Navami! The day is celebrated to commemorate the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Shri Ram. Ram Navami 2022 will be celebrated on April 10, Sunday. It marks the culmination of the spring festival of Vasant Navratri, Ram Navami is considered to be one of the most important festivals of Hinduism. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm amongst the people of India. It is a festival full of culture and traditions. To celebrate this auspicious occasion we have created some wishes, greetings and messages to send to your loved ones to wish them joy on Ram Navami. Ram Navami 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Celebrating The Birth Anniversary Of Lord Rama.

Ram Navami 2022( Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Abandon Pride, Which is the Same as Tamas-Guna, Rooted As it is in ignorance and is A Source of Considerable Pain; and Adore Lord Shri Rama, the Chief of the Raghus and an Ocean of Compassion." - Tulsidas, Ramayana

Ram Navami 2022 ( Photo Credit: File Image )

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Let This Festival Remind You to Think Positive and Never Lose Hope as Good Always Triumphs Over Evil." Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami 2022 ( Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari, Dravu Su Dasharath Ajara Bihari , Ram Siya Ram Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram." Happy Ram Navami 2022

Ram Navami 2022 ( Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May the Divine Grace of Lord Rama Always Be With You. Wish You a Very Happy and Prosperous Ram Navami 2022".

Ram Navami 2022 ( Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Wishing You a Happy and Blissful Ram Navami. May this Festival Light Up Your Life with Endless Happiness, Success And Positive Energy."

Ram Navami 2022 Wishes: Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate the Birth of Lord Rama

