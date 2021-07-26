Shravan celebration is said to bring with it the bliss of monsoon. It is believed that praying to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during this auspicious month will especially bless people with a long and happy marriage. Sawan 2021 began on July 25 and last until August 22. Many devotees, therefore, vouch to observe stringent fasts on Shravan Somwars (Mondays). Many people also continue this fast for 16 weeks from the first Shravan Somwar, and this is known as the Solah Somwar Vrat. To celebrate the first Sawan Somvar 2021 here's a collection of Happy Sawan 2021 wishes, Lord Shiva HD images, WhatsApp messages, GIF greetings, wallpapers and quotes to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Happy Shravan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Give You and Your Family Power and Strength. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Shravan 2021!

