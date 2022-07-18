Sawan Somwar is observed to worship Lord Shiva by fasting and visiting temples to pray for a prosperous life ahead! Every Monday or Somwar holds special significance in the Shravan Maas as it is believed that God showers his blessings to all the devotees on this auspicious day. The first Somwar Vrat of the Sawan will fall on July 18, Monday. So, get into the festive fever and send Happy Sawan Somwar 2022 wishes and greetings to your loved ones. Forward these Shravan Vrat images, WhatsApp messages, Telegram quotes, HD wallpapers & SMS on this fasting day.

Happy Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Sawan Somwar 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: Here's Wishing You a Blissful Sawan Somwar. May the Blessings of Lord Shiva Always Stay With You and Your Family.

Sawan Somwar 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: Discover Your Hidden Potential and Find Your Inner Self As You Meditate on the Thought of Reaching Closer to Immortal Shiva on the Holy Occasion of Pehla Shravan Somwar.

Sawan Somwar 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: Fasting on Shravan Somwar Helps You Awaken Your Inner Consciousness and Discover the Purpose of Your Being. Happy Shravana!

Sawan Somwar 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: Shiv Ji Ka Vaas Ho, Sankton Ka Naash Ho. Har Ghar Me Sukh-Shaanti Ka Vaas Ho, Om Namah Shivaya! Shravan Somwar Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Sawan Somwar 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: May Bholenath Destroy All Your Sorrow and Eliminate All the Troubles to Help You Lead a Happy and Healthy Life. Happy Shravana Somwar Vrat.

