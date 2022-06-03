The Jewish festival Shavout also known as the Feast of Weeks has both an agricultural and biblical significance. This year the festival will begin on the evening of Saturday, 4th June and will end on Monday, 6th June. Shavuot is observed on the sixth day of the Hebrew month of Sivan. It is believed that during Shavuot God gave the nation of Israel and Moses the Torah, which is the compilation of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible on Mount Sinai. Whereas the Holy Bible mentions that Shavuot marked the wheat harvest in the Land of Israel. To commemorate the ancient grain harvest festival, here's our compilation of messages, HD wallpapers, wishes and quotes. Shavuot 2022 Dates & Significance: Know History and Celebrations of Jewish Holiday aka Festival of Weeks.

Happy Shavuot 2022 Wishes

Shavuot 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Pic Reads: Blessed Are We For God Gave us a Land to Live and Fields to Harvest. Let Us Celebrate the Occasion of Shavuot by Offering the Fruits of Our Hard Work to Him and Thank Him for His Love and Blessings. Warm Wishes to You on Shavuot. May You Have a Great

Shavuot 2022 Messages

Shavuot 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Let Us Thank Him For Giving Us a Home, for Giving Us a Homeland, For Giving Is a Good Harvest. Wishing You Good Health and Prosperity, Good Fortune and Success on the Occasion of Shavuot. May You Are Always Blessed.

Feast Of Weeks Greetings

Shavuot 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: I Wish That the First Fruits of This Harvest Season Bring to You a Wonderful Year Along With Blessings of God. Wishing You an Amazing Year Ahead and Memorable Celebrations to You and Your Loved Ones on Shavuot.

Quotes For Shavuot Celebration

Shavuot 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: Time Has Come to Offer Our Harvest to Our God and Seek His Blessings. Time Has Come to Engage in Celebration and Feasts With Your Loved Ones. Time Has Come to Make It a Time of Enjoyment and Festivities. Sending Warm Wishes on Shavuot to You and You

Pentecost HD Images

Happy Shavuot (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Image Reads: Happy Shavuot

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)