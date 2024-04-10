Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Images, Selamat Hari Raya Puasa Greetings and Eid Mubarak Messages: Eid al-Fitr is one of the major and most important festivals of Muslims. In Singapore, people celebrate Eid, called Hari Raya Aidilfitri, with joy and togetherness. They also refer to Hari Raya Aidilfitri as Hari Raya Puasa, Eid al-Fitr or simply Eid. This year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 will be celebrated on April 11. On this day, families gather to share delicious food, like ketupat and rendang, in special meals called ‘buka puasa’ or ‘iftar.’ They greet each other warmly with phrases like ‘Selamat Hari Raya’ or ‘Eid Mubarak.’ Throughout the day, they visit relatives and friends, exchanging gifts and enjoying each other's company. It's a time of happiness and sharing blessings with loved ones. The best way to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri is by exchanging warm greetings with one another. To celebrate this happy and special occasion, share Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, wallpapers, and messages with your loved ones. Eid 2024 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr? When Is Chand Raat or Shawwal 1445 Moon Sighting? All Details Here.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Greetings

Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Wishes

Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Messages

Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

