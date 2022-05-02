Hari Raya Puasa is a momentous occasion celebrated by the Muslim communities worldwide. The festival marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. It is celebrated in countries like Singapore and Malaysia, and the occasion is also known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The words ‘Hari Raya’ mean ‘the day of Celebration’.The date of the festival changes according to the moon sighting, and Hari Raya Puasa 2022 will be celebrated on the 3rd of May. It is a joyous occasion and celebrated with many festivities and grandeur. To observe the festival, here are some Hari Raya Puasa 2022 Wishes, Hari Raya Puasa 2022 HD Images, Hari Raya Puasa 2022 WhatsApp Messages and Hari Raya Puasa 2022 Greetings to share with loved ones. Last-Minute Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Fitr 2022: Easy Floral Mehndi Designs, Quick Cotton Bud Mehndi Designs For Eid Celebrations (Watch Videos).

HD Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 Greeting

Hari Raya Puasa 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

HD Greeting Reads Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 Wishes

Hari Raya Puasa 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri

HD Hari Raya Puasa Wallpaper

Hari Raya Puasa 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Puasa 2022

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 Message

Hari Raya Puasa 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022

WhatsApp Greeting For Hari Raya Puasa

Hari Raya Puasa 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

HD Picture Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Puasa 2022

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Wishes: Eid Mubarak Messages, HD Images & Quotes To Celebrate The Muslim Festival

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)