Hariyali Amavasya is a Hindu festival that occurs in the auspicious month of Sawan. This festival holds great significance in the Hindu religion as this day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country. Hariyali Amavasya 2023 will be observed on July 17. As we observe the auspicious festival, netizens share their heartfelt wishes and greetings on social media to celebrate the day. Hariyali Amavasya 2023 Date: Here’s Everything To Know About the Hindu Event That Occurs During Shravan Maas.

Hariyali Amavasya 2023 Wishes

hariyali amavasya ke darshan🙏🙏💐💐💖💖 pic.twitter.com/pn0aVlB6S0 — Dharmesh gupta (@gangilagency) July 17, 2023

Hariyali Amavasya Greetings

May the blessings of Lord Shiva always be with everyone. #HariyaliAmavasya pic.twitter.com/CFUE0chwhy — Pankaj Maheshwari🇮🇳 (@Pankajasawa) July 17, 2023

Happy Hariyali Amavasya!

Wishing you Blessed Hariyali Amavasya☀️🍀🦚🤲🎋 pic.twitter.com/BAA2SXS8Q9 — prerna kohli (@AumJBS) July 17, 2023

Hariyali Amavasya Messages

Hariyali Amavasya 2023

Hariyali Amavasya 2023 -: Hariyali Amavasya gives the message of environmental protection pic.twitter.com/8XLiMPRTTD — Astro Vasishtji (@JiVasisht) July 17, 2023

Hariyali Amavasya Greetings

समस्त देशवासियों को हरियाली अमावस्या की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आइये इस अवसर पर हम सब मिलकर वृक्षारोपण करें और प्रकृति के संरक्षण और संवर्धन का संकल्प लें।#HariyaliAmavasya pic.twitter.com/Q477V398zu — Dr. C.P. Joshi (@drcpjoshi) July 17, 2023

Sawan Somwati Amavasya 2023

#ShravanSomvatiAmavasya 2023 Earlier today I told you about #HariyaliAmavasya of tomorrow, July 17 but forgot to remind you that tomorrow,Monday (#somvar) is also #ShravanSomvatiAmavasya, a very rare occurrence after many years. Amavasya (a new moon day) which falls on Monday,… pic.twitter.com/alAzvRgoLk — Shiv Shakti (@ShivShaktiShory) July 16, 2023

