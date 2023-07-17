Hariyali Amavasya is the celebration of the Amavasya in the Holy month of Shravan, which is considered to be extremely auspicious and falls three days before the celebration of Hariyali Teej. Hariyali Amavasya 2023 will be marked on July 17 and will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in North India. As we prepare to celebrate Hariyali Amavasya 2023, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, the significance of Hariyali Amavasya and how to celebrate ​​Hariyali Amavasya 2023. List of Sawan Somwar Vrat Days, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Observing Fast on Mondays for Lord Shiva.

Hariyali Amavasya 2023 Date

Hariyali Amavasya 2023 will be celebrated on July 17. On the occasion of Hariyali Amavasya, devotees often visit the temples of Lord Krishna to offer their prayers. Since Hariyali Amavasya is celebrated in the month of Shravan - which is dedicated to Lord Shiva - Shiv temples across the country are also filled with devotees on this day. Hariyali Amavasya 2023 Tithi begins at 10:08 pm on Jul 16, 2023, and will go on till 12:01 am on Jul 18, 2023. Sawan Somwar 2023 Complete Schedule: Shravan Month Start and End Dates, Vrat Significance and Celebrations Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Hariyali Amavasya Significance

Amavasya Tithi is usually dedicated to our forefathers and ancestors. Many people observe a special fast during Amavasya praying for the peace and moksha of their ancestors. People often indulge in offering their prayers, indulging in charity and visiting temples. Various temples in North India, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, organize a special Darshan on Hariyali Amavasya day. Phool Bangla at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan is world-famous among Krishna devotees. Apart from Krishna temples, various Shiva temples also arrange special Shiva Darshan on Hariyali Amavasya day.

Hariyali Amavasya is celebrated three days before Hariyali Teej - one of the most important observances in the holy month of Shravan, which is also the first of the important Teej celebrations along with Hartalika Teej and Kajari Teej. We hope Hartalika Teej 2023 fills your life with the love, light and happiness you deserve.

