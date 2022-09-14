Hindi Diwas is celebrated to commemorate the date of 14 September 1949, when the lingo became the 'official language' of India's federal government with the help of the famous Munshi-Ayyangar formula. People celebrate the jargon by propagating its significance, history and literary beauty on the occasion of Hindi Day, which falls on Wednesday this year. The nation's primary tongue is celebrated in different educational institutions and organizations, with folks organizing cultural fests and programmes. To celebrate the yearly event virtually, we have curated Hindi Diwas 2022 images and HD wallpapers, messages, quotes, wishes and SMS that you can download for free. Hindi Diwas 2022 Speech Ideas: Bhashan Format Sample and Effective Presentation Tips To Celebrate and Spread the Value of the Language (Watch Videos).

