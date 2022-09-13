Hindi Diwas ki Shubhkamnayein! Celebrate Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day on September 14, 2022 to commemorate the day when Hindi was decided to be the national language of India. It's the day to mark the significance of Hindi Devanagari script which was also called, "language of the masses" by Mahatma Gandhi. Observe the important occasion by sharing Hindi Diwas 2022 quotes and Happy Hindi Day messages. Send Hindi Day 2022 wishes, WhatsApp greetings, HD images & Hindi Diwas wallpapers to your friends and family. Download Hindi Diwas 2022 images and quotes for free online. Hindi Diwas 2022 Speech Ideas: Bhashan Format Sample and Effective Presentation Tips To Celebrate and Spread the Value of the Language (Watch Videos)

Hindi Diwas 2022 Quotes and Messages

Hindi Diwas 2022 Quote Reads: Hindi Is a Living Language. The Country’s Reputation Will Fly High Along With It. – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Hindi Diwas 2022 Quote Reads: The Single Thread That Unites the Whole of India Is the Language of Hindi. – Swami Dayanand

Hindi Diwas 2022 Quote Reads: Devanagari Hindi Script Is the Most Scientific Script in the World. – Rahul Sankrityayan, Writer

Hindi Diwas 2022 Quote Reads: Hindi Is the Language That Is the Fodder for the Minds and Hearts of Millions of Indian Men and Women. – Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Hindi Novelist, Literary Historian

Hindi Diwas 2022 Quote Reads: Hindi Is the Life of This Nation (India). – Purushottam Das Tandon, Freedom Fighter

