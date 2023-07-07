World Chocolate Day or International Chocolate Day, which was created in 2009, commemorates the supposed date in 1550 when this famous dessert first arrived in Europe. Every year on July 7, people celebrate World Chocolate Day with delicious chocolates. Netizens shared their wishes, images and greetings on social media as we celebrate World Chocolate Day 2023. World Chocolate Day 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Day Dedicated to Enjoying Chocolates Guilt Free.

World Chocolate Day Wishes

Happy World Chocolate Day 2023

Happy World Chocolate Day, everyone! The wrapper is empty, but that just proves how seriously I take these public events... pic.twitter.com/peAbBkTzSF — 💧A/Prof Glenn Wilson (@DrGGWilson) July 7, 2023

International Chocolate Day 2023

Happy World Chocolate Day!! Good morning!!😉 pic.twitter.com/E7FJXXcscC — Aldente (@Alden_Te2020) July 7, 2023

Chocolate Day 2023 Wishes

Happy Chocolate Day Messages

Celebrate World Chocolate Day with our rich and heavenly Chocolate Milk Tea, because you deserve a treat! 🍫 pic.twitter.com/0ZqEPEkaIU — Bubbleology USA (@Bubbleology_USA) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)