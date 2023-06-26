Every year on June 26, World Drug Day, also known as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is marked to foster action and collaboration towards the goal of a drug-free world. The theme of World Drug Day 2023 is “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention". Various leaders have shared their messages on social media to acknowledge the day. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023 Date: Know History & Significance of the Global Event.

Drug users are doubly victimized: first by the harmful effects of the drugs themselves, and second by the discrimination they face. As we mark #WorldDrugDay, we continue our work to end drug abuse, illicit trafficking & stigma endured by drug users worldwide. pic.twitter.com/vbn9MtUKhy — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 26, 2023

Drug abuse and illicit trafficking both pose major threats to the country. People, especially the young generation, need to stay away from the addiction to drugs. We are committed to eradicating this threat from the nation.#InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse pic.twitter.com/kletvEhHJB — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) June 26, 2023

"Every individual has the power to make a difference. This International Day Against Drug Abuse, let's stand united against the devastating impact of drugs on individuals, families, and communities. Together, we can create a drug-free world. #InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse" pic.twitter.com/CYxkCTTEDQ — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) June 26, 2023

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking reminds us of our commitment to free our society from the menace of drug abuse. We also have to help drug addicts get rid of addiction, ensure they don't suffer from stigma and discrimination and strengthen prevention.… pic.twitter.com/1cEcqeS0O3 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 26, 2023

Let us prioritize raising awareness and combating drug addiction on this #InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse ‼️ As we stand united against drug abuse, let us remember, “The power to overcome drug abuse lies within our collective unity, compassion, and commitment to build a… pic.twitter.com/Ew2INI1gN2 — Sonal Goel IAS 🇮🇳 (@sonalgoelias) June 26, 2023

