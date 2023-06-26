Every year on June 26, World Drug Day, also known as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is marked to foster action and collaboration towards the goal of a drug-free world. The theme of World Drug Day 2023 is “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention". Various leaders have shared their messages on social media to acknowledge the day. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023 Date: Know History & Significance of the Global Event.

World Drug Day!

International Day Against Drug Abuse!

Drug-Free World

Drug Abuse

Combat Drug Addiction

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)