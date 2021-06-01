And here begins another new month. The sixth month of the year, June is here, and there are way so many days that call for celebration. In fact, the very first day of June 2021 is piled up with national and international days. From Global Day of Parents to World Milk Day, International Children's Day to National Olive Day, get ready to observe all kinds of days on June 1, 2021.

1. Global Day of Parents

2. International Children’s Day

3. World Milk Day

4. World Reef Awareness Day

5. International Tabletop Day

6. National Olive Day

7. National Say Something Nice Day

8. Dare Day

9. Flip A Coin Day

10. National Go Barefoot Day

11. National Hazelnut Cake Day in the United States

12. National Heimlich Maneuver Day

13. National Nail Polish Day

14. Oscar the Grouch Day

15. Pen Pal Day

16. Stand For Children Day

17. Wear a Dress Day

