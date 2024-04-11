Celebrate Jur Sital 2024, the Maithili New Year! This joyous festival, celebrated on April 14, marks the start of the Maithili calendar, also called Aakhar Bochhor for Maithils and Tharu people in India and Nepal. Following the Tirhuta Panchang, it's time to thank the goddess of harvest. Kitchens, take a break on this day! Families clean the stove (chulha) in its honour, then prepare delicious dishes like badi kadhi and badi bhaat beforehand. Let’s celebrate the Maithili New Year 2024 by sharing Jur Sital 2024 wishes, Maithili New Year 2024 greetings, wishes, and beautiful images for a happy Jur Sital and fresh start! Jur Sital 2024 Date in Bihar: History, Significance, Traditions, Celebrations and All You Need To Know About the Maithili New Year.

Jur Sital Messages

Jur Sital Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Jur Sital Wishes

Jur Sital Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Jur Sital Wallpapers

Jur Sital Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Jur Sital Images

Jur Sital Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Jur Sital Greetings

Jur Sital Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)