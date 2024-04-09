Jur Sital, also known as Satuani, marks the beginning of the Maithili New Year, referred to as Aakhar Bochhor. Jur Sital is also called Jud Sheetal or the Maithili New Year. It's a cherished tradition observed in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. This vibrant celebration coincides with Mesh Sankranti and is fondly known as a water festival. The name Jur Sital directly translates to ‘freezing cold,’ symbolising both the literal and metaphorical cooling down associated with the festivities. On this auspicious day, Maithili people refrain from cooking fresh meals, opting instead to enjoy dishes prepared a day prior, such as badi bhaat (curry and rice). The celebrations include playful water and mud-splashing among youngsters. Additionally, various cultural programs are organised by communities. This year, Jur Sital 2024 will be celebrated on April 14. Jur Sital Images & Maithili New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Satuani Festival With Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Quotes.

Jur Sital 2024 Day and Date

Jur Sital 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, which falls on a Sunday.

Jur Sital History and Significance

Jur Sital, the Maithili New Year, is also known as a water festival. It is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm by the Maithil community in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. It occurs on Mesh Sankranti, usually falling on April 14. The festivities commence with Satuani, an age-old harvest festival honouring the rabi crop's abundance. During Jur Sital, households refrain from using the kitchen. The stove, personified as the stove goddess or ‘chulha maharani,’ is given a break, cleaned, and worshipped. Jur Sital marks the inception of the Maithil calendar, also known as Aakhar Bochhor.

People from both the Maithil and Tharu communities in India and Nepal join in the festivities. Both Maithil and Tharu communities from India and Nepal partake in the celebration. Families unite on this day to express gratitude to the harvest goddess. Meanwhile, preparations for scrumptious dishes like badi kadhi or badi bhaat, traditional delicacies of Bihar and Mithila, begin the previous day itself. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Vishu, Jur Sital and More; Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals and New Year's Days.

Jur Sital Celebrations

The Jur Sital, or Jud Sheetal, celebration takes on various forms, with people engaging in different activities to mark the occasion. Many fly kites, adding colour and excitement to the festivities. To beat the heat without using new resources, traditional methods are used, such as storing water in brass vessels. Lakes and ponds become popular spots for bathing and washing clothes, using water stored from the previous day. It's believed that this water, when sprinkled on oneself, carries a cooling effect, providing relief from the scorching sun.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).