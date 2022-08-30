Guru Ramdas Ji was the fourth of the ten Gurus of Sikhism who was born on 24 September 1534 in a family based in Lahore. Ram Das Ji become famous for his poetry, eloquence and energy. In Sikhism, people use the Punjabi phrase "light joining another light" or "Jyoti Jot", which is used to refer to the "joining of the light of the soul to the Supreme Light, i.e. God". The Jyoti Jot Shri Guru Ramdas Ji 2022 commemorates the day when the guru breathed his last breath. The day falls on Tuesday, 30 August, this year. Here's our collection of messages, images and quotes to observe the Sikh occasion.

