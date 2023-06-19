Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once again stunned us with his beautiful art sculpture. This time he has made a beautiful sand art featuring Lord Jagannath on the occasion of Nabajouban Darshan. Nabajouban Darshan is a special ritual which will be held at the 12th-century shrine on the day, which will mark the end of the 15-day Anabasar after the Snana Jatra. "Jai Jagannath! [sic]," a user commented on the beautiful sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath. Nabajouban Darshan 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Trinity Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on YouTube.

Check Sudarsan Pattnaik's Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)