Depending on the time zone, some countries are a few hours away from New Year’s Eve and entering a new chapter in their lives, while some are a day away. Some have entered the New Year already. Different countries enter the new year at different times, with some welcoming 2025 much earlier than others. The first country to celebrate New Year 2025 is Kiribati Island. Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island, which is a part of the Republic of Kiribati, is also the first to ring in the new year. Midnight in Kiribati is 03:30 PM IST. First and Last Countries To Celebrate New Year 2025: Which Is the First Country To Enter New Year? Know When January 1 Begins Around the World at Different Time Zones.

Kiribati Is First Country to Enter New Year 2025

