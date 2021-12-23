Kisan Diwas or Farmers' Day is an annual observance in various nations to celebrate the national contributions of farmers and agriculturers. In India, it is observed on December 23rd, which is the birth anniversary of Choudhary Charan Singh, the fifth prime minister of India. Kisan Diwas is a crucial occasion as it spreads awareness about the importance and hard work of farmers in India's development. Today is the perfect opportunity to thank the farmers. Send these beautiful Farmer's day wishes and sayings with your family and friends as a tribute to all the diligent farmers of India:

Kisan Diwas 2021 Wishes

Farmer's Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Kisan Diwas 2021!

Kisan Diwas 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Farmer's Day 2021 Greetings

Kisan Diwas Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Kisan Diwas 2021 Message

National Farmer's Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tribute To Farmer's On National Farmer's Day 2021

National Farmer's Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)