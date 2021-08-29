Hindu households in India are ready to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the widely worshipped deities in Hinduism. The festival is known as Krishna Janmashtami or just Janmashtami and Gokulashtami. This year, Janmashtami 2021 falls on August 30 Monday. Shri Krishna, in his infant form, known as Ladoo Gopal (Laddu Gopal), is worshipped on the festival day. Laddu Gopal idols are bathed in milk and water, offered his favourite flowers, dressed in colourful poshak and offered his favourite makhan mishri and other sweets and savoury items. People also exchange happy festival greetings with each other. This is why we bring you a Janmashtami 2021 special greetings collection with Laddu Gopal images. Search engine platforms are also flooded with keywords such as Ladoo Gopal images, Laddu Gopal images, Janmashtami wishes, Happy Janmashtami 2021 images, Krishna Janmashtami messages, Happy Gokulashtami 2021 wishes, and more.

Ladoo Gopal Photos and HD Wallpapers

Ladoo Gopal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let There Be Love and Laughter in Your Life With Lord Krishna’s Blessings. Happy Janmashtami!

Laddu Gopal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Murali Manohar, Braj Ki Dharohar, Woh Nandlal Gopala Hai, Bansi Ki Dhun Par Sab Dukh Harne Wala, Murli Manohar Aane Wala Hai.

Ladoo Gopal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Be With You and Your Family, Always! Blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

Laddu Gopal Images With Janmashtami 2021 Wishes

Janmashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Arrive at Your House and Take Away All the Pain and Sorrow. Wishing You and Family a Very Happy Janmashtami

Janmashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sound of Flute of Nandlala Invite Melody in Your Life and You Get Blessed With a Little Natkhat Like Him. God Bless. Happy Janmashtami!

Janmashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna’s Blessings Be Always Upon You. May Sorrow and Depression Never Touch You. Happy Janmashtami!

Janmashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lots of Wishes to You and Your Family for Krishna Janmashtami. May You Have Everything That You Want in Life.

How to Download Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the download link. We wish you and your family a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021! May Ladoo Gopal fill your life with happiness and prosperity.

