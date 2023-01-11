Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India, famous for his slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”, which means “Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer." Lal Bahadur Shastri died on 11 January 1966 and is remembered on this day on the occasion of his death anniversary every year. On his Punyatithi, share these Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as quotes, sayings, slogans and messages to observe the former Prime Minister of India’s Punyatithi. Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022: Lesser-Known Facts About India's 'Man of Peace' on 2nd October.

Images and Quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Those Who Govern Must See How the People React to Administration. Ultimately, the People Are the Final Arbiters. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: The Rule of Law Should Be Respected so That the Basic Structure of Our Democracy Is Maintained and Further Strengthened. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: The Preservation of Freedom, Is Not the Task of Soldiers Alone. The Whole Nation Has To Be Strong. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri Images and Wallpapers (File Image)

Quote Reads: Discipline and United Action Are the Real Source of Strength for the Nation. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023 (File image)

Quote Reads: The Economic Issues Are Most Vital for Us and It Is of the Highest Importance That We Should Fight Our Biggest Enemies – Poverty, Unemployment. – Lal Bahadur Shastri

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)