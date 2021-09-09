Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is going to be the ultimate treat for all the devotees out there. With the 11-day long festival beginning from September 10, Friday, the preparations are full-on across the country. During the festival, some specific aartis or chants are sung and played to mark the authenticity of Vinayak Chaturthi. 'Jaidev Jaidev Jai Mangal Murti' is the top-most played aarti during the festival and guess what? A new version of this aarti has just come up by our super-melodious female singer Shreya Ghoshal. She has come up with a rendition of the popular Jaidev Jaidev original version that is bound to be the must-play aarti this year. The song is produced by music director, Gulraj Singh.

Check Out Shreya Ghoshal's New Version of Jaidev Jaidev:

