Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting Rajasthan Royals in the 53rd game of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday, May 4. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is the scheduled venue for the KKR vs RR IPL 2025, gearing up to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 and fans can watch the KKR vs RR live telecast on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Utsav Movies (Bhojpuri Commentary). Those seeking online viewing options can watch KKR vs RR live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after having a subscription. KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.

KKR vs RR IPL 2025:

Playoff hopes on the line for Kolkata, pride on the line for Rajasthan! 🔥 Can the Knights keep their #IPLRace2Playoffs dream alive or will the Royals steal the spotlight at Eden? 🏏🏰#IPLRace2Playoffs 👉 #KKRvRR | SUN 6th MAY, 2:30 PM on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/lRkzjA7xMe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)