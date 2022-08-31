Maharashtra is set to mark the ten-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, 31 August. During the holy festival, millions of devotees and pilgrims flock to the Lalbagh market to see the divine idol of Lalbaugcha Raja at Putlabai Chawl. The well-known Ganesh idol is believed to be Navasacha Ganpati, which means "one who fulfils all wishes" in Sanskrit. Founded in 1934, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal will complete 89 years. To witness the festivities like Lalbaugcha Raja Mukh Darshan, aarti and much more, check out the link of Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Day 1 live streaming below. You can watch mukh darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Ganpati idol on the official website and YouTube. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 First Look Unveiled in Mumbai Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav Celebrations (Watch Video).

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Day 1 Mukh Darshan Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)