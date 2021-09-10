Search engine platforms are flooded with search terms related to Mumbai's most famous Ganpati idol - Lalbaugcha Raja! Keywords like Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 First Look, Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 Mukh Darshan, Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 photo and more are buzzing across the net. Well, because, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is finally here! Just a day to go and we'll be witnessing one of India's greatest festivals that began on September 10, Friday. So, how can we miss updates from Lalbaugcha Raja, the most famous Ganpati idol in the entire country? With COVID-19 protocols in mind, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided to have a 4-feet tall Ganpati idol this year. The Lalbaugcha Raja Mukhdarshan can be done live on their YouTube channel or you can also get the live streaming updates from their official website. A special initiative to have online prasad is also made available by the mandal for this Ganeshotsav.

Details For Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Idol Mukh Darshan Online

We have not performed any first look. We all are excited to give you the first glance of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 on 10th September 10:30 am live on Mandal's official YouTube, Facebook and Website. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!#lalbaugcharaja pic.twitter.com/dzdoM2Kmhw — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) September 8, 2021

Check Out the Latest Video by Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Mandal:

Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 Muhurat Puja

