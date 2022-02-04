Devotees will commemorate the auspicious festival of Ganesh Jayanti also known as Maghi Ganesh Jayanti on February 4, 2022. The celebration is observed with great pomp in the state of Maharashtra. People take bath with water mixed with til and then worship Lord Ganesh. Ganesha Jayanti in Maharashtra is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 04:38 AM on February 4 and will go on till 05:47 AM on February 5. Here's our collection of Happy Ganesh Jayanti 2022 messages, quotes, HD Images, and religious SMS for your social media accounts. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2022: Know Date, Difference From Ganesh Chaturthi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to Lord Ganesha’s Birthday.

Ganesh Jayanti 2022 HD Images

Ganesh Jayanti Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Bhagwaan Shri Ganesha Ki Krupa Bani Rahe Aap Par Har Dam, Har Dam, Har Karya Me Safalta Mile, Jeeban Me Aaye Na Koi Gham. Shubh Ganesh Jayanti!

Magha Shukla Chaturthi 2022 Greetings

Ganesh Jayanti Marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vandan Karto Ganrayala, Haath Jodto Varad Vinayakala, Prathana Karto Gajananala, Sukhi Thev Tujhya Bhaktanna. Ganesh Jayanati Chya Hardik Shubhechcha

Happy Ganesh Jayanti 2022 SMS

Ganesh Jayanti message (Photo Credits: File Photo)

HD Image Reads: May Ganesha Always Stay Your Mentor and Protector and Remove Obstacles From Your Life. Wish You and Your Family Happy And Blessed Ganesh Jayanti

Tilkund Chaturthi 2022 Wallpaper

Happy Ganesh Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

HD Wallpaper Reads: May Lord Ganesha Bestow Success, Happiness And Prosperity Upon You & Your Family! Happy Ganesh Jayanti

Lord Ganpati HD Wallpaper For Ganesh Jayanti 2022

Ganesh Jayanti (Picture Credits Latestly)

Facebook Status Reads: Ganesh Jayanti

Sampurna Aarti Sangrah

