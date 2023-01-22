Happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2023! Lunar New Year is the beginning of a lunar calendar or lunisolar calendar year, whose months are moon cycles. This year, Chinese New Year 2023 is starting on January 22, Sunday. It is also known as the Spring Festival and is a major festival in China. There are several customs and traditions associated with this observance, and one of them includes exchanging greetings and messages with loved ones. Here's a collection of Chinese New Year 2023 images, Happy Lunar New 2023 greetings, Chinese Lunar New Year images, Happy Chinese New Year 2023 messages, quotes and GIFs and more to celebrate the day.

Happy Chinese Lunar New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Hope the Rising Sun Will Bring With It Bundles of Joy, Happiness, and Luck. Happy Chinese New Year!”

Happy Chinese Lunar New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “I Give You Endless Brand New Good Wishes. Please Accept Them as a New Remembrance of Our Lasting Friendship.”

Happy Chinese Lunar New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Happy New Year! Always Welcome the New Morning With a New Spirit, a Smile on Your Face, Love in Your Heart, and Good Thoughts in Your Mind.”

Happy Chinese Lunar New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “As You Step Into the Chinese New Year, May God’s Blessings Guide You Through Your Limitations and Help You Rise Higher Above Your Weaknesses.”

Happy Chinese Lunar New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May Your Days Be As Glittery as a Diamond, May Your Friends Be As Good as Gold, May Your Heart Stay As Green as an Emerald, and May Your Soul Remain As Pure as a Pearl.”

