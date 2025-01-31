Lord Ganesha is one of the most revered gods in Hinduism. Ahead of any new endeavour and auspicious task, it is a tradition to invoke his blessings, gaining him the title of ‘Pratham Pujya.’ Ganesh Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The Maghi Ganesh Jayanti is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and the coastal regions of Konkan. In other parts of India, the Chaturthi that falls in the month of Bhadrapada is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti is also known as Magh Shukla Chaturthi. It must be noted that Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025 falls on February 1 and the auspicious Madhyahna Ganesh Puja muhurat starts at 11:44 AM to 02:00 PM. Among the rituals, sharing warm greetings to commemorate Maghi Ganesh Jayanti is a significant tradition. Hence, we bring you Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025 wishes, Happy Ganesh Jayanti greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, quotes and images to celebrate Magh Shukla Chaturthi. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti in Maharashtra is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi. The day is filled with prayers, offerings and festivities reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual significance of Lord Ganesha. Devotees worship for his ability to remove obstacles, naming him Vighnaharta. To celebrate the auspicious day of Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025, share these Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025 wishes, Happy Ganesh Jayanti greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, quotes and images with your friends and family. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Fill Your Life With Joy, Love, and Peace.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Joyful Magha Ganesh Jayanti Filled With Love, Laughter, and Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Welcome the Remover of Obstacles Into Our Lives and Embrace the Blessings of Lord Ganesha. Happy Maghi Ganesh Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Lord Ganesha Bring Happiness and Peace to Your Life. Happy Maghi Ganesh Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Vighnavinayaka Remove All Obstacles and Shower You With Bounties. Hope Lord Ganesh Visits You With Lots of Luck and Prosperity. Happy Ganesh Jayanti!

Apart from being religiously, spiritually and culturally enriching, Ganesh Jayanti serves as an occasion for families to gather and communities to celebrate. It strengthens the social and familial bonds. We wish you Happy Maghi Ganesh Jayanti!

