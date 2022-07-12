Maharashtra Bendur is celebrated to honour cattle which helps the farmers in agriculture production. The farmers decorate their bulls on this day and then worship them by offering prayers and food. The body of the cows, ox and oxen are covered with ornaments and clothes, or some people apply turmeric paste. The bullocks' horns are polished and painted as that is the way farmers show their gratitude towards the animals for their assistance on the farm work. As we celebrate the occasion of Maharashtra Bendur 2022 on Tuesday, 12 July, here's our collection of messages, images, and wishes. Maharashtra Bendur 2022 Date: Puja Rituals, Significance and Everything Else To Know About Marathi Festival Celebrated by the Farmers.

