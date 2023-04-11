On the occasion of the birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, leaders and netizens took to social media to extend greetings of Jyotiba Phule Jayanti. Kirodi Lal Meena, a former member of parliament paid regards to Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary while BJP leader and MP PP Chaudhary wrote, "Tributes to the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary!" M Chuba Ao, BJP National Vice-President also paid tribute to Jyotiba Phule and said, "He had ensured social upliftment, the welfare of the underprivileged and women empowerment by awakening the light of renaissance against social disparities and discrimination." Besides Ao, Meena, and Chaudhary, several other leaders and common people remembered the late social reformer on his birth anniversary. Jyotirao Phule Birth Anniversary 2023: Rajasthan Government Declares April 11 As Public Holiday.

Regards to Jyotiba Phule

'Don't Ask the Caste of Those Who Join Your Struggle'

Tribute to Shri Jyotiba Phule Ji on His Birth Anniversary

Tribute to Shri Jyotiba Phule ji on his birth anniversary. He stood with the voiceless and dedicated his life to fighting for equality. His contributions have left a great impact on our society. pic.twitter.com/BMV0hqcxIS — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) April 11, 2023

Respectful Tributes to the Great Indian Activist

Respectful Tributes to the Great Indian Activist, Social Reformer & Author - Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his Jayanti. #MahatmaJyotibaPhule pic.twitter.com/mTaIekwK4m — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) April 11, 2023

Jyotiba Phule Promoted Women's Education

Tributes to Jyoti Bapule on His Birth Anniversary

Prominent among the progenitors of social revolution. As a social reformer, a pioneer of equality, he worked tirelessly for the prosperity of the poor, Dalit and backward classes. Tributes to Jyoti Bapule on his birth anniversary.#JyotibaPhule pic.twitter.com/C58KJ0IG0f — Saurav Roy (@srvroy18) April 11, 2023

The Great Hero of Social Change

सामाजिक परिवर्तन के महानायक, नारी शिक्षा के जनक एवं महिलाओं व विधवाओं को ससम्मान समाज में स्थापित करने हेतु क्रांति का बिगुल फूँकने व समतामूलक समाज के निर्माण हेतु जीवन पर्यंत संघर्ष करने वाले क्रांतिदूत, ज्योतिबा राव फुले जी की जयंती के अवसर पर कोटिशः नमन व वंदन करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/jVTQk7fCrW — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) April 11, 2023

