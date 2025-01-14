Makaravilakku holds immense significance for the devotees of Lord Ayyappa. The festival held at Kerala's Sabarimala temple marks the culmination of the two-month-long pilgrimage season, which begins in mid-November and ends on Makar Sankranti. One of the central elements of the festival is the appearance of a mysterious light known as Makara Jyothi. It is believed to be the divine light of Lord Ayyappa, which appears at a specific spot near the Sabarimala temple. Devotees from across the country visit the temple to witness the celestial event. Those who cannot visit the temple on Makaravilakku can catch the live streaming on TV. To watch the Makara Jyothi 2025 video live streaming online and the Makaravilakku telecast from Sabarimala temple, you can visit Doordashan's (DD) YouTube channel. The celestial light of Makara Jyothi will be seen at 6:00 PM IST on January 14.

Makara Jyothi 2025 Video Live Streaming Online and Makaravilakku Telecast:

