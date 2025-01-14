Makaravilakku 2025 Date and Makara Jyothi Timings: One of the most significant and revered festivals at the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala is Makaravilakku, which marks the end of the pilgrimage season and celebrates the divine presence of Lord Ayyappa. This annual event attracts thousands of devotees who gather at the temple to witness the Makaravilakku, a celestial light or flame that appears thrice on the hill of Ponnambalamedu, locaMakaravilakkuted about 4 km away from the temple. Makara Jyothi is a significant ritual and event associated with the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, India. Makaravilakku 2025 date with Makara Jyothi occurs on the night of January 14, marking the culmination of the Makaravilakku festival, which is celebrated in honour of Lord Ayyappa. Let us know about Makara Jyothi 2025 timings on Makaravilakku or Makar Sankranti 2025! In this article, you will also find the Makaravilakku 2025 video and Makara Jyothi live streaming details. Makar Sankranti Names in Different Indian States: Shishur Saenkraat in Kashmir, Makaravilakku in Kerala, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Here's How India Celebrates the Harvest Festival.

Makaravilakku Date & Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Makaravilakku will be observed on Tuesday, January 14, with the Makara Vilakku Sankranti Moment occurring at 09:03 AM.

Makara Jyothi Timings 2025 and Live Streaming Details

Makara Jyothi will be seen at 6pm IST. Makara Jyothi, a celestial light, is visible from the Ponnambalamedu hilltop, which is located near the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Live streaming of

Makaravilakku Significance

Makaravilakku is celebrated in mid-January, coinciding with the Makara Sankranti festival. This occasion is believed to signify the manifestation of divine light, symbolising Lord Ayyappa’s presence. The lighting of the Makaravilakku is a significant event during the festival, as it represents a celestial phenomenon where the Makara star rises in the sky, and the sacred light (Makarajyothi) becomes visible at Ponnambalamedu. Devotees believe that witnessing this spectacle provides them with a profound spiritual connection to the divine.

The celebration spans from the 1st to the 5th of Makaram (mid-January) and culminates with various rituals, prayers, and processions that honour Lord Ayyappa. The lighting of the Makaravilakku flame on Makara Sankranti night is followed by a grand procession, marking the highlight of the festival.

Celebrations & Rituals During the Makaravilakku Festival

The Makaravilakku festival is marked by a series of sacred rituals that begin with Kalamezhuthu Pattu, followed by Nayattu Vili and Guruthi. These rituals are performed before the temple doors are closed, and the activities continue for several days, reflecting the rich traditions of the temple.

Over four days, rituals are conducted, starting from Malikappuram and progressing towards the Pathinettampadi, the 18 steps leading to the temple. On the fifth day, the focus shifts to Sharamkuthi, where another crucial part of the festival is performed.

The Procession and Sacred Journey

During the festival, two sacred chests containing the Thiruvabharanam, the sacred ornaments of Lord Ayyappa, are placed at the Manimandapam. The journey to the Pathinettampadi is accompanied by musical instruments, flags, parasols, and thidambu (a decorated replica of the deity). This grand ascent is a visual spectacle, symbolising the devotees' collective reverence and dedication. Sabarimala Festival Calendar 2024-25: Mandala-Makaravilakku Dates, Pilgrimage Schedule, Rituals, Sabarimala Temple Hours and Important Guidelines for Devotees To Know.

On the fifth day, after the athazha pooja, the procession moves towards Sharamkuthi. Lord Ayyappa is depicted as a warrior with a moustache, symbolising strength and valour. Once the rituals are conducted at Sharamkuthi, Lord Ayyappa returns silently to the Manimandapam without the accompaniment of musical instruments. This silent return is considered significant as it represents the presence of demons and mountain gods, signifying the solemnity of the moment.

The Makaravilakku celebrations culminate the following night with the Guruthi ritual, marking the end of the festival. This final ritual signifies the completion of the sacred observances and offers devotees a chance to reflect on their spiritual journey.

For devotees, Makaravilakku is not just a festival; it is a time of spiritual renewal, reflection, and divine connection. The entire celebration, from the rituals to the procession, symbolises the triumph of light, goodness, and devotion to Lord Ayyappa.

