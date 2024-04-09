Gudi Padwa, also known as the Marathi New Year or Samvatsar Padvo, is a festival celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm by the Maharashtrian and Konkani communities. This year, the Marathi New Year 2024 falls on April 9, a Tuesday, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year on the first day of the Chaitra month (March/April). Legend has it that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. During Gudi Padwa, people wake up early, decorate their homes, offer prayers, wear new clothes, and put up special gudhi flags. This auspicious occasion also signals the start of the harvest season for Rabi crops. To celebrate Gudi Padwa, share Marathi New Year 2024 wishes, greetings, images, wallpapers, quotes, and messages with your loved ones via WhatsApp or Facebook. Gudi Padwa 2024 Date in Maharashtra: Know Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Rituals and Significance of the Marathi New Year.

