Happy March! Although the month is almost ending, the interesting events and festivals are just beginning. Most of these events and festivals are observed worldwide. From celebrations and festivals to observations and memory days, March 27, Saturday, sees many big and small international and national events such as World Theatre Day, Piano Day, Earth Hour, Passover 2021 Begins, National Spanish Paella Day 2021 in the United States, National Joe Day and Quentin Tarantino's Birthday amongst others. Check out the full list of March 27, 2021 event and festivals to be celebrated today.

List of March 27, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

World Theatre Day Piano Day Earth Hour Passover 2021 Begins National Spanish Paella Day 2021 in the United States National Joe Day Quentin Tarantino's Birthday

