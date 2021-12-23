Margashirsha Maas is the ninth month of the Hindu timetable and according to the Hindu sacred texts, this month is thought to be the time of commitment. According to Hindu Calendar, every Thursday of Margashirsha Month is considered auspicious for Goddess Laxmi. Fasting on this day, also known as Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat and performing Puja of Goddesses Laxmi on this day, leads to a path of happiness and prosperity. For that, we have curated lovely images, greetings, and quotes for Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2021: Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2021: Know Start and End Dates of Auspicious Period According To Marathi Calendar.

