Here's to another day! May 4 too has a lot of events, holidays, festivals, remembrance days and more. However, the observation for all these events will be limited and virtual, considering the ongoing global health crisis. So, which day is today? Star Wars Day, World Asthma Day, Remembrance of the Dead 2021 in Netherlands and more are listed on today's calendar date.

List of May 4, 2021, Holidays, Festivals, and Events in Today's Calendar Date

World Asthma Day

Remembrance of the Dead 2021 in Netherlands

Greenery Day 2021 in Japan

Star Wars Day

International Firefighters' Day

National Teacher Day / Teacher Appreciation Day

National Candied Orange Peel Day

