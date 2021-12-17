As Christmas and New Year are almost here, you must know that some pre-festive celebrations won't hurt! To get the perfect vibes of the holiday season, it's important that you get into the festive fever well in advance so the real hype of the day doesn't get any lesser. So, in order to make your pre-festive celebrations right, we've got you some exciting Merry Christmas 2021 and Happy New Year Wishes. Send these WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers, SMS and Quotes to your friends and family in advance!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Wishes

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 in Advance Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Special Wishes and Greetings to Welcome HNY 2022

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages to Send on Christmas 2021

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Images and Wallpapers to Celebrate Christmas and New Year

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Lovely Quotes to for This Festive Season

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Quotes (File Image)

SMS To Send on X-Mas Day

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)