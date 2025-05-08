Mohini Ekadashi holds immense religious and spiritual significance. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the Ekadashi is believed to be for liberating devotees from sins and attachments. It is said that observing a fast during Mohini Ekadashi leads to salvation and eternal peace. Mohini Ekadashi 2025 is on May 8 and the sacred legend offers a deep insight to the divine fasting day. The Mohini Ekadashi vrat katha, as narrated by Lord Krishna to Arjuna in the epic Mahabharata, was originally shared by Maharishi Vashishtha with Lord Rama during his time of sorrow over Sita’s separation. When Lord Rama asked the sage for guidance, the Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Katha narration began. The story was associated with Vaishya Dhanapal and his youngest son among the five, Dhrstabuddhi. The legend of his salvation reminds us of the power of transformation and the grace of Lord Vishnu.

Watch Video of Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Katha:

