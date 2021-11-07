India’s biggest festival, Diwali concluded last weekend with Bhai Dooj celebrations. But the festive season continues with Andhra Pradesh observing one of its most auspicious celebrations, Nagula Chavithi. This year, Nagula Chavithi 2021 will be observed on November 8, Monday. It is a snake-worshipping festival, mainly observed by married women for the well-being of their children. Here’s a collection of Nagula Chavithi 2021 wishes in Telugu, Nagula Chavithi Subhakankshalu images, new WhatsApp messages, SMS and wishes to mark the occasion of Nagula Chavithi 2021.

