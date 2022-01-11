The youths are the future of the world. From taking steps to reform society to bringing about scientific innovations, the youth have a very important role to play in the overall growth of the nation. Swami Vivekananda’s life and teachings have encouraged millions of youths across the world. Therefore, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day or Yuwa Diwas every year on January 12th. He had a very strong belief that the younger generation can transform the fate of India through their hard work, dedication, and spiritual power. We have compiled some eye-opening thoughts and quotes on youth along with a few life lessons that you can learn from Swami Vivekananda. National Youth Day 2022 Quotes & HD Images: Download Motivational Thoughts And Teachings By Swami Vivekananda That Will Change Your Life Completely.

Best Quotes To Inspire Youths

Quotes For Youths Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Motivating Quote On Youth Reads: The foundation of every state is the education of its youth. Diogenes

Inspiring Sayings For Youths

Quote For Youths Wallpaper (Photo Credits : File Image)

HD Image Reads: That's where the future lies, in the youth of today. Willie Stargell

National Youth Day 2022 Quotes For Younger Generation

National Youth Day Quotes (Photo Credits : File Image)

Quotes For Next Generation Reads: The youth is the hope of our future. Jose Rizal

Swami Vivekananda Motivational Thoughts For Youths

Swami Vivekananda Thoughts (Photo Credits: File Image)

Thought By Swamiji Reads: The Greatest Religion Is To Be True to Your Own Nature. Have Faith in Yourselves

Special Teaching By Swamiji For The Youths

Inspirational Quotes On National Youth Day (Photo Credits : File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Thought Reads : Talk to Yourself Once in a Day, Otherwise You May Miss Meeting an Intelligent Person in This World

