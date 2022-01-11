The youths are the future of the world. From taking steps to reform society to bringing about scientific innovations, the youth have a very important role to play in the overall growth of the nation. Swami Vivekananda’s life and teachings have encouraged millions of youths across the world. Therefore, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day or Yuwa Diwas every year on January 12th. He had a very strong belief that the younger generation can transform the fate of India through their hard work, dedication, and spiritual power. We have compiled some eye-opening thoughts and quotes on youth along with a few life lessons that you can learn from Swami Vivekananda. National Youth Day 2022 Quotes & HD Images: Download Motivational Thoughts And Teachings By Swami Vivekananda That Will Change Your Life Completely.
Best Quotes To Inspire Youths
Motivating Quote On Youth Reads: The foundation of every state is the education of its youth. Diogenes
Inspiring Sayings For Youths
HD Image Reads: That's where the future lies, in the youth of today. Willie Stargell
National Youth Day 2022 Quotes For Younger Generation
Quotes For Next Generation Reads: The youth is the hope of our future. Jose Rizal
Swami Vivekananda Motivational Thoughts For Youths
Thought By Swamiji Reads: The Greatest Religion Is To Be True to Your Own Nature. Have Faith in Yourselves
Special Teaching By Swamiji For The Youths
Swami Vivekananda Thought Reads : Talk to Yourself Once in a Day, Otherwise You May Miss Meeting an Intelligent Person in This World
National Youth Day 2022 HD Images, Wallpapers, Social Media Status, Quotes And Sayings
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)