"You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself"- this quote by iconic philosopher and monk Swami Vivekananda is a perfect motivation for every individual who wishes to overcome every obstacle all alone with their fearless attitude. Swami Vivekananda was the key figure in the introduction of the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the western world. That is why National Youth Day or Yuva Diwas is observed on January 12 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekananda's speech at the World Religion Conference in Chicago in 1893 is still considered the most effective speech given by any Indian. He mentioned communalism, religious bigotry, and violence in his address during the speech.

The Ramakrishna Mission, now a worldwide spiritual movement was founded by Swamiji which mainly propagates the Hindu philosophy of Vedanta, Advaita Vedanta, and four yogic ideals– Jnana, Bhakti, Karma, and Raja yoga. Here, we have compiled some inspirational and impactful quotes and sayings by Swamiji that will change your life for good: National Youth Day 2022: Ten Interesting Facts And Life Lessons to Learn From Swami Vivekananda on his Birth Anniversary.

Quote By Swamiji Reads : The Great Secret of True Success, of True Happiness, Is This: The Man or Woman Who Asks for No Return, the Perfectly Unselfish Person, Is the Most Successful.

Thought By Swami Vivekananda Reads: Truth Can Be Stated in a Thousand Different Ways, yet Each One Can Be True.

Inspirational Teaching By Swamiji Reads: Talk to Yourself Once in a Day, Otherwise You May Miss Meeting an Intelligent Person in This World.

Amazing Quotes For Yuwa Diwas 2022: Be the Servant While Leading. Be Unselfish. Have Infinite Patience, and Success Is Yours.

Special Thought For Youths Reads: The Greatest Religion Is To Be True to Your Own Nature. Have Faith in Yourselves.

Swami Vivekananda always inspired the youth to have a confident and positive attitude. Allow these inspirational teachings by Swamiji to give you an extra pep in your step whenever you may need it. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2022 Wishes: Download National Youth Day Images, Inspiring Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Social Media Status With Beautiful Thoughts To Celebrate Yuva Diwas on January 12.

