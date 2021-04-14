On the occasion of Pana Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti which is the traditional celebration of New Year Day in Odisha, famous sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik shares a beautiful Maha Bishuba Sankranti sand art to wish netizens on the day of Odia Naba Barsha Also Known as Odia New Year. People often also share Happy Pana Sankranti wishes and messages, Pana Sankranti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Pana Sankranti Facebook Stickers online to share their happiness and excitement for this day.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Beautiful Maha Bishuba Sankranti Sand Art to Celebrate Odia Naba Barsha Also Known as Odia New Year:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)