Parshuram Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals observed in May 2022. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharshi Parshuram, the sixth avatar of among the Dashavatara of the god Vishnu in Hinduism. This year, Parshuram Jayanti 2022 falls on May 3, Tuesday, the same day as Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej. Devotees of Lord Parshuram (also spelt as Parashurama) celebrate the Hindu festival with utmost devotion and enthusiasm. They also share festive greetings, messages and images with each other. This is why we bring you a collection of the latest Parshuram Jayanti 2022 wishes, Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022 greetings, Parshuram Jayanti images, Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022 HD wallpapers, Parshuram Jayanti messages for WhatsApp and Facebook.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Parshuram Teaches Us That Shastra and Shaastra, Both Are Important in Life, and Those Who Know Both Will Always Survive. Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

Happy Parshuram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Parshuram Bless You With Power, Courage and Achievements. Happy Parshuram Jayanti

Parshuram Jayanti 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Seek the Blessings of the Strongest of All, Intellectual of All. Sending Warm Wishes on Parshuram Jayanti.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Those Who Have Strong Determination and Focus in Life Can Never Be Defeated. Wishing You a Very Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

