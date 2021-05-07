Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary Bengali writer and poet Rabindranath Tagore. On this auspicious occasion, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar took to twitter to wish his fans with a video of Tagore himself singing the National Anthem.

Check Out Farhan Akhtar's Tweet Below:

#RabindranathTagore jayanti is the perfect day to hear from the man himself. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jH0HbCwtOW — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2021

