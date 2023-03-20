Ramadan, or Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered holy. As per Islam, the Quran and its learnings were revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this month. The beginning and end of the month are based on the sightings of the crescent moon. Ramadan 2023 will be observed from Wednesday, 22 March, to Friday, 21 April. During this month, Muslims keep fast till evening, exchange greetings and recite prayers. Females in the family also decorate their hands with mehndi or henna during this holy month. As the celebration is about to begin, here are some intricate mehndi designs for the front and back of the hand that you must try during this auspicious month of fasting.

Easy Mehndi Designs For Ramadan Celebrations!

Beautiful Mehndi Designs

Simple Mehndi Designs for Ramadan 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)